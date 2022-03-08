JUST-IN: Buhari Inspects Pace Of Work At Second Nigeria Bridge

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commenced an inspection of the pace of work currently ongoing on the Second Niger Bridge project

The President, represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, was accompanied on the inspection by the Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji, and other top officials of government.

The project located in the South-East region of Nigeria, is expected to boost economic activities and open up development in that part of the country.

The Second Niger Bridge is a greenfield construction of an 11.9km, 2×3 lane Greenfield highway connecting Asaba (Delta State)

The project is being implemented by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority with funding from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The bridge aims to minimize traffic congestion on the old bridge and to strengthen connectivity in the entire region.

Julius Berger is providing the planning, logistics and construction of the river bridge.

Julius Berger’s scope of work comprises the construction of a 1,600 m long reinforced concrete river crossing with a maximum span of 150 m as well as one motorway junction, one toll station, and as a further challenge, 10 km of road construction on extremely soft and swampy terrain.

Based on the plan for the project, the NSIA is targeting final coupling at the end of this year for some major aspects of the engineering work especially the deck-on pile sections of the bridge.

