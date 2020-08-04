JUST IN: Buhari Orders NDDC To Pay Students On Its Scholarship Programme

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, ordered the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to pay beneficiaries of its scholarship programme who are studying outside the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili.

The statement was titled “NDDC invites President Buhari to Commission Signature Project.”

Buhari, according to Odili, conveyed the directive to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The order is coming barely 24 hours after the abandoned students protested at the Nigeria High Commission office in London.

The NDDC Corporate Affairs Director also disclosed that scholars of the Commission, who are facing hardships abroad because of the non-remittance of their fees and stipends, would be paid by the end of the week.

The delay in the remittance, he further noted, was caused by the demise of the then Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA) of the Commission, Ibanga Etang, in May.

Odili said: “Under the Commission’s finance protocol, only the Executive Director (Finance) and the Executive Director (Projects) can sign for the release of funds from the Commission’s domiciliary accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“With the death of Chief Etang, the remittance has to await the appointment of a new EDFA.

“Senator Akpabio, the Honourable Minister, said President Buhari who has been briefed on the protest by students at the Nigerian High Commission in London, has ordered that all stops be pulled to pay the students by the end of this week. We expect a new EDFA to be appointed this week. As soon as that is done, they would all be paid.”

Recall that the NDDC scholarship beneficiaries, on Monday protested their alleged abandonment by the commission.

The agency, they noted, had halted paying their tuition and upkeep allowances.

The protest, which held in London, was posted on the protesting scholars’ Twitter handle, @2019Nddc.

Furthermore, the students also complained that they risked being deported from the United Kingdom where they are schooling.

They lamented that their school fees and maintenance funds had not been paid one year after they were awarded scholarships.