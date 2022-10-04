JUST IN: Buhari To Present N19.76t 2023 Appropriation Bill To NASS Friday

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Nigerian Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari will be presenting the 2023 Appropriation Bill before the Senate and the House of Representatives on Friday.

The N19.76trillion appropriation bill will be presented at a joint sitting of the lawmakers at the lower house by 10am.

The letter on the presentation of the budget was received from the president and read in Plenary on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.
Details soon…

