JUST IN: Buhari To Spend 14 Days In UK For Medical Treatment

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari will again be leaving the country for the United Kingdom for another round of medical treatments.

Advertisement

This was announced on Monday by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina via his Twitter handle.

The president who’s presiding over an emergency security council meeting at the State House Abuja will be leaving for London on October 31, 2022.

His trip is coming against the backdrop of serious flooding which has ravaged some states across the country, displacing citizens while destroying properties worth billions of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Also, there’s heightened anxiety over the spate of insecurity in Abuja following revelation that terrorists had planned to attack the metropolis, forcing the UK and the US to evacuate their citizens.

Adesina, who did not provide details of what he called a medical checkup, described it as a “routine” one.

As at August 7, 2022, Buhari had spent about seven months at different times in the UK medical treatments.

The last time the president traveled for medical treatment in the UK was on the 6th of March 2022 and spent 12 days before returning to the country.

According to the president’s media Adviser, the president will return “to the country in the 2nd week of November, 2022.”