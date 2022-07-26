JUST IN: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of Ariwoola As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark

The President has written to the Nigerian Senate, seeking confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the Chief Justice of the Federation.

Ariwoola has been acting since June 27 after the resignation of Tanko Mohammad, following complaints of financial impropriety and poor condition of service by the Supreme Court justices.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Buhari To Deliver Lecture On Security In Liberia

Nigeria

Buhari Appoints Dauda Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Tuesday.

The president said the letter was according to Section One (1) of the Constitution of Nigeria.


Details later…

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Buhari Appoints Dauda Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal

‘Terrorists Are Using Propaganda’ – Presidency Reacts To Flogging…

INSECURITY: Weeks After Buhari’s Convoy Attack, Katsina Gov Admits FG Has Failed

ASUU Strike: ‘Enough Is Enough’ — Buhari Tells University Lecturers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.