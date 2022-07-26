JUST IN: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of Ariwoola As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

The President has written to the Nigerian Senate, seeking confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the Chief Justice of the Federation.

Ariwoola has been acting since June 27 after the resignation of Tanko Mohammad, following complaints of financial impropriety and poor condition of service by the Supreme Court justices.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Tuesday.

The president said the letter was according to Section One (1) of the Constitution of Nigeria.



