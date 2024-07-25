JUST IN: Building Collapse Kills 3 In Lagos

No fewer than three site workers have been confirmed dead after a building collapsed at Arowojobe Estate in the Maryland area of Lagos State.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

According to him, the incident happened at No 13, Wilson Mba Street, Arowojobe Estate, Maryland.

Oke-Osanyintolu informed that the agency received a distress call regarding the collapsed building at about 3.49am.

“This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s response team to the incident scene at 3.58am.

“It was discovered that a set of three terraces under construction had collapsed.

“Search and rescue operations began immediately and three adult males were recovered dead, two male adults were rescued alive and one adult male trapped under the rubble was rescued,” he said.

The rescue operations were carried out through the efforts of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“All the six men were site workers. They are receiving pre-hospital care on location while the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit has been contacted for the remains of the three fatalities.

“A combined team of agency personnel, fire service and Nigeria Police are working at the scene.

“LASEMA’s excavator has been deployed to accelerate the search and rescue operations,” the LASEMA boss added.