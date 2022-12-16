JUST IN: Busquets Retires From International Football After Spain’s World Cup Defeat To Morocco

Spain and Barcelona captain, Sergio Busquets has retired from international football after a disappointing outing in Qatar.

Busquets made the announcement on Thursday on his social media handle.

The Spanish legend won the World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2012 wearing the famous red jersey.

He has been part of the Spanish side for 15 years wearing 143 caps and two goals.

The 34-year-old made his Spanish debut in April 2009 in a 2-1 win over Turkey.

The captain also played in 17 games for Spain at four World Cups in 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022.

He equals record held by Ramos and Casillas.