JUST IN: CAN Gives Directives To Churches On 2023 Election

The Christian Association of Nigeria has given directives to churches in the country on who to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The directive was read in the Family Worship Centre, Abuja by a senior Pastor of the church, Sarah Omakwu.

The circular is expected to be circulated to churches across the country.

The directive was produced by the Political and Strategy Committee of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

An official of the CAN who spoke off-the-record confirmed the directive to our Correspondent.

According to the CAN, candidates should be voted based on character, competence, capacity and policies.

On character; CAN stated that the candidate must possess the following, “the fear of God, honesty and truthfulness, respect for the rule of law, justice and fairness for all, respect for religious and ethnic diversity, compassion and discipline, clean and credible lifestyle.”

It added that such candidate’s record must show ” no membership of cult, no involvement in drugs and withcraft; no fanaticism, no relationship to Boko Haram or other violent religious group.”

On competence, it urged Christians to look out for “Quality performance in previous positions, good education sufficient to manage a complex society, effective management of human and natural resources.”

Regarding capacity, the committee stated that any aspirant must have the ability to envision transformation, ability to communicate the vision to diverse peoples, ability to effectively execute the vision of transformations, as well as proof of good health, sound mind and physical fitness for the job.

As for policies, CAN advised the church to vote only for candidates that support state police, restructuring, ranching, among other things.

On policies, CAN further states, “State police, religious neutrality of the Nigerian state , enforcement of fundamental human rights of all Nigerians, restructuring to decentralize governance, equitable and enforceable sharing of executive offices, equal ethnic and religious representation in military and Security agencies, self-determination for all Nigerian people, no to ruga, yes to ranching, education and free healthcare to all Nigerians (including Almajiri), no open grazing (rather modernization of animal husbandry), local control of local economy, including waters, rivers and forest.”

The CAN had said it would make a categorical statement as to who Nigerians should vote during next year’s presidential election.

Among other things, the association had said it would not support any presidential candidate that fields running mate of same faith.