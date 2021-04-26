Just In: CBN Approves Ten New International Money Transfer Operators To Boost Remittances

The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved ten new International Money Transfer Operators in the country to boost foreign exchange remittances.

This is based on a fresh list posted by the apex bank on Monday seen by THE WHISTLER.

The CBN had in February published a list containing 47 IMT operators in the country that are allowed to receive foreign exchange remittances into the country.

Flutterwave, Paypal, Moneygram, Interswitch, eTRANZACT had made the February list.

The apex bank on November 30, 2020 stepped up its move to improve its Forex supply through Diaspora remittances as engaged with the commercial banks and the IMTOs to ensure that recipients of remittance inflows are able to receive their funds in the designated foreign currency of their choice.

The CBN had said in the circular said that the move was “In an effort to liberalize, simplify and improve the receipt and administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria.”

Recipients of remittances also have the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (US Dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary account.

But the CBN had accused some IMTOs of frustrating the policy.

“Regrettably, a few operators continue to pay remittances in local currency contrary to the regulatory directive,” CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had said in December.

The bank consequently ordered Payment service providers to cease integrating their systems with IMTOs going forward and must prevent commingling of remittances with other legitimate transactions.

Switches and Processors were equally ordered to immediately cease all local currency transfers in respect of foreign remittances through IMTOs.

But in the new list ten more IMTOs have been approved in the country.

The new operators approved by the apex lender are: Comet Trading Nigeria LTD, DIirekt Wire UK LTD, GABTRANS UK LTD in partnership with MONEYTO LTD, GDM Transfer PTY LTD, INNOVATE 1 PAY LTD, PAYSEND PLC, SANAA CAPITAL LLC (MONEY4 DIASPORA SERVICES LLC), SWIFT PAYMENT LTD, TRANSFERCORP LIMITED/VFD GROUP and WI-PAY GLOBAL LLC

Full lIST

AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITED

AZIMO LIMITED

BELYFTED LIMITED

CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED

CASHPOT LIMITED

CENTREXCARD LIMITED

CHIME INC.

COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED

CP EXPRESS LIMITED

DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED

eTRANZACT LIMITED

FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS

FIRST APPLE INC.

FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED

FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED

FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTION

FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED

HOMESEND S.C.R.L

IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC.

IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED

INTERSWITCH LIMITED

MAKEBA INC.

MONEYGRAM

NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED

NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST)

NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED

PAGATECH LIMITED

PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED

PAYPAL INC.

REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED

REMITLY INC

RIA FINANCIAL

SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED

SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

TCF LIMITED

TRANS-FAST REMITTANCE LLC

TRANSFERTO MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (THUNES)

VENTURE GARDEN NIGERIA

VOLOPA FINANCIAL SERVICES (SCOTLAND) LIMITED

VTNETWORK LIMITED

WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

WESTERN UNION

WORLDREMIT LIMITED

XPRESS MONEY SERVICES LIMITED

XPRESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

COMET TRADING NIGERIA LIMITED

DIREKT WIRE UK LIMITED

GABTRANS UK LIMITED in partnership with MONEYTO LIMITED

GDM TRANSFER PTY LIMITED

INNOVATE 1 PAY LIMITED

PAYSEND PLC

SANAA CAPITAL LLC (MONEY4 DIASPORA SERVICES LLC)

SWIFT PAYMENT LIMITED

TRANSFERCORP LIMITED/VFD GROUP

WI-PAY GLOBAL LLC