Just In: CBN Approves Ten New International Money Transfer Operators To Boost Remittances
The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved ten new International Money Transfer Operators in the country to boost foreign exchange remittances.
This is based on a fresh list posted by the apex bank on Monday seen by THE WHISTLER.
The CBN had in February published a list containing 47 IMT operators in the country that are allowed to receive foreign exchange remittances into the country.
Flutterwave, Paypal, Moneygram, Interswitch, eTRANZACT had made the February list.
The apex bank on November 30, 2020 stepped up its move to improve its Forex supply through Diaspora remittances as engaged with the commercial banks and the IMTOs to ensure that recipients of remittance inflows are able to receive their funds in the designated foreign currency of their choice.
The CBN had said in the circular said that the move was “In an effort to liberalize, simplify and improve the receipt and administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria.”
Recipients of remittances also have the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (US Dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary account.
But the CBN had accused some IMTOs of frustrating the policy.
“Regrettably, a few operators continue to pay remittances in local currency contrary to the regulatory directive,” CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had said in December.
The bank consequently ordered Payment service providers to cease integrating their systems with IMTOs going forward and must prevent commingling of remittances with other legitimate transactions.
Switches and Processors were equally ordered to immediately cease all local currency transfers in respect of foreign remittances through IMTOs.
But in the new list ten more IMTOs have been approved in the country.
The new operators approved by the apex lender are: Comet Trading Nigeria LTD, DIirekt Wire UK LTD, GABTRANS UK LTD in partnership with MONEYTO LTD, GDM Transfer PTY LTD, INNOVATE 1 PAY LTD, PAYSEND PLC, SANAA CAPITAL LLC (MONEY4 DIASPORA SERVICES LLC), SWIFT PAYMENT LTD, TRANSFERCORP LIMITED/VFD GROUP and WI-PAY GLOBAL LLC
Full lIST
AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITED
AZIMO LIMITED
BELYFTED LIMITED
CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED
CASHPOT LIMITED
CENTREXCARD LIMITED
CHIME INC.
COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED
CP EXPRESS LIMITED
DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED
eTRANZACT LIMITED
FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS
FIRST APPLE INC.
FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED
FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED
FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTION
FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED
HOMESEND S.C.R.L
IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC.
IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED
INTERSWITCH LIMITED
MAKEBA INC.
MONEYGRAM
NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED
NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST)
NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED
PAGATECH LIMITED
PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED
PAYPAL INC.
REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED
REMITLY INC
RIA FINANCIAL
SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED
SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
TCF LIMITED
TRANS-FAST REMITTANCE LLC
TRANSFERTO MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (THUNES)
VENTURE GARDEN NIGERIA
VOLOPA FINANCIAL SERVICES (SCOTLAND) LIMITED
VTNETWORK LIMITED
WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
WESTERN UNION
WORLDREMIT LIMITED
XPRESS MONEY SERVICES LIMITED
XPRESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED
COMET TRADING NIGERIA LIMITED
DIREKT WIRE UK LIMITED
GABTRANS UK LIMITED in partnership with MONEYTO LIMITED
GDM TRANSFER PTY LIMITED
INNOVATE 1 PAY LIMITED
PAYSEND PLC
SANAA CAPITAL LLC (MONEY4 DIASPORA SERVICES LLC)
SWIFT PAYMENT LIMITED
TRANSFERCORP LIMITED/VFD GROUP
WI-PAY GLOBAL LLC