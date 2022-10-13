JUST IN: CBN Releases Guideline For Foreign Bank Representatives To Operate In Nigeria

… Pegs N15m Licence Fees

The Central Bank of Nigeria may bar all foreign financial institutions that are operating in Nigeria without an approved representative office.

The bank said this in a document titled Final Guideline for the Regulation of Representative Offices of Foreign Banks In Nigeria,” seen by THE WHISTLER.

CBN described approved Representative Office of a Foreign Bank in Nigeria as a “liaison office of the foreign bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, whose sole object is to market the products and services of its foreign parent as well as serve as liaison between its foreign parent and local banks, other financial institutions, private companies and the general public.

According to the apex bank, representative Offices of foreign banks serve an important purpose of showcasing the brand and services of its parent company.

It can also stimulate foreign direct investment to the host country by connecting capital to various investment opportunities, but they need to be regulated under the CBN laws it said.

In the regulatory guideline, the bank said approved representatives of foreign banks have limits to their operations.

According to the bank, such representatives are not allowed to carry out banking activities.

The regulator said foreign financial institutions interested in opening representative office in Nigeria must be duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The foreign institutions are required to present “evidence of payment of non-refundable licensing fee of N10,000,000 to the Central Bank of Nigeria. Evidence of payment of non-refundable application fee of N5,000,000 to the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The parent institution must thave a valid Memorandum of Understanding with the CBN before an application for a Representative Office can be entertained.

On the requirement for final approval, CBN said “Not later than three (3) months after obtaining the Approval In Principle, API, the promoters of a proposed representative office shall submit application for the grant of a final license to the CBN.”