JUST IN: Chelsea Hit With Suspended One-Year Transfer Ban

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Chelsea have been fined £10.75 million ($14.27 million) and received a suspended one-year transfer ban in relation to historical breaches of Premier League rules, it was announced on Monday.

The London club have also been hit with an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban, the Premier League said.

The sanctions relate to information shared with the league by the consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly following their takeover of Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in 2022.