JUST IN: Chelsea To Face Real Madrid As UEFA Releases Quarter-Final Draw

Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to clash in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The organisers released the fixtures after the draw which took place in UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

“The remainder of the UEFA Champions League season has been mapped out following the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

“Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man. City vs Atlético, Villarreal vs Bayern, Benfica vs Liverpool,” the organisers said on its website.

The quarter-finals first leg dates are 5th/6th of April, 2021, while the second legs will hold 12th/13th April.

The final is slated to hold in a new venue, Stade de France, Saint-Denis in Paris after it was moved from Saint Petersburg, Russia following invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA further revealed that the away goals rule will not apply in the quarter-final games.

“As was also the case in the round of 16, the away goals rule no longer applies. If the tie is level after 180 minutes, it goes to extra time. If the teams still can’t be separated after an additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out,” UEFA said.