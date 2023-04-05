JUST IN: Circulated Phone Call Between Me And Oyedepo Fake, Peter Obi Tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has personally denounced an audio clip circulated online, claiming he asked the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo to help him canvas for Christian votes in the South West and North Central.

Obi tweeted a day after several critics asked him to personally confirm or deny whether he made the call to Oyedepo or said the things he was accused of telling Oyedepo.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war.

“The attempts to manipulate Nigerians is very sad and wicked. Our legal team have been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others,” Obi tweeted.

Recall that on Sunday, Oyedepo had maintained he never spoke on behalf of any politician to any group of people during any election in Nigeria.