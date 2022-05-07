Just In: Coalition Picks APC Presidential Forms For AfDB President Adesina

A Coalition of 28 different groups have picked the nomination and expression of interest forms for the President of the African Development Bank, Mr Akinwumi Adesina.

The group obtained the forms on Saturday amid rumours he has indicated interest to vie for the ticket of the APC.

The former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, under the administration of Mr Goodluck Jonathan of the People’s Democratic Party, has however not spoken about running for president.

But the groups on Saturday, bought the forms bearing Adesina’s name.

The coalition is made up of 28 groups consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The groups said they raised the N100 million fee to purchase the forms for the former minister.

The coalition is led by the Head of a group called One Nigeria Group, Mr Mohammed Saleh, and hope to woo Adesina to vie for the topmost position in the country.

If he joins the race, his entry will further crowd the presidential space of the ruling party.