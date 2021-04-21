JUST IN: Comedienne Ada Jesus Dies

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian comedienne, Mercy Cynthia Ginikanwa, known professionally as Ada Jesus, has reportedly died after battling with kidney disease for many months.

The comedienne died on Wednesday morning, April 21, in an undisclosed Abuja hospital where she was receiving treatments for complications

Ada Jesus had publicly sought forgiveness from people she offended before she died, as many people believed that her predicament was spiritual.

Human Rights activist Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison, who had been taking care of the comedienne, confirmed her death to journalists on Wednesday.

Nigerians and fans of the comedienne have taken to social media to mourn her death.