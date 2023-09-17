JUST IN: Congo Denies Coup Attempt

The Congo Brazzaville Government headed by President Denis Sassou Nguesso has denied rumours of a coup attempt against his government.
On Sunday, several social media accounts claimed a coup attempt was ongoing in the country while the president was away.
But the country’s Minister of Communication and Media, Thierry Moungalla, hurriedly debunked it via his X (Twitter) page.
“URGENT – Fanciful information suggests
serious events that are underway in Brazzaville.
“The Government denies
this fake news. We reassure public
opinion about the calm that reigns and
invite people to calmly go about their
activities,” the minister tweeted.
The country’s president is a former military officer who has been in power since 1997.