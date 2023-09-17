JUST IN: Congo Denies Coup Attempt

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Congo Brazzaville Government headed by President Denis Sassou Nguesso has denied rumours of a coup attempt against his government.

On Sunday, several social media accounts claimed a coup attempt was ongoing in the country while the president was away.

But the country’s Minister of Communication and Media, Thierry Moungalla, hurriedly debunked it via his X (Twitter) page.

“URGENT – Fanciful information suggests

serious events that are underway in Brazzaville.

“The Government denies

this fake news. We reassure public

opinion about the calm that reigns and

invite people to calmly go about their

activities,” the minister tweeted.

The country’s president is a former military officer who has been in power since 1997.

URGENT – Des informations fantaisistes évoquent des événements graves qui seraient en cours à #Brazzaville. Le Gouvernement dément ces fake news. Nous rassurons l’opinion sur le calme qui règne et invitons les populations à vaquer sereinement à leurs activités. #ComGouvCg — Thierry Moungalla (@ThMoungalla) September 17, 2023