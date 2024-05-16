JUST IN: Convicted Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Opts For Plea Bargain

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans and his co-defendant Joseph Emeka, charged with murder and attempted kidnapping has opted for a plea bargain.

The state lead counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, informed the court about the plea bargain option on Thursday when the case was called for re-arraignment.

Advertisement

The case was called for re-arraignment before Justice Adenike Cokers of an Ikeja High Court.

Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder, and conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Sule informed the court that the case was for re-arraignment but he was aware the defendants had applied for a plea bargain.

The prosecutor, however, said the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro.