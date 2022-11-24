JUST IN: Court Disqualifies Amaechi’s Ally, Tonye Cole, As Rivers APC Guber Candidate

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has disqualified the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, from contesting in the 2023 election.

Advertisement

Tonye, who is from the faction of the party in the state led by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, began his campaign on Wednesday.

The court’s ruling followed a case instituted by the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which asked INEC to disqualify Cole, on account of wrongful emergence.

Advertisement

According to the PDP, Tonye had emerged through a faulty process as the delegates that voted at the primary election were not democratically elected.

When hearing on the case commenced, the counsel to APC, raised a preliminary objection on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

But the court ruled that it has the jurisdiction to hear the matter and subsequently ruled in favour of the PDP.

Details later….