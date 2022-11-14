Just In: Court Nullifies Akwa Ibom APC Guber Primary, Orders Fresh Poll

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday nullified the All Progressives Congress governorship primary conducted on May 26, 2022.

The court ordered that a fresh governorship primary be conducted within 14 days.

In a judgement delivered by the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, the governorship candidate of the party, Akanimo Udofia, was disqualified from participating in the fresh primary.

The court held that Udofia was not a member of the APC in the state.

Consequently, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise him (Akan Udofia) nor accept him as candidate according to section 77 sub-section 3 of the Electoral Act.

THE WHISTLER reports that two different Federal High Court had nullified the APC governorship primaries in both Rivers and Adamawa States without ordering for fresh primaries.

It also nullified all primary elections conducted in Rivers State without the option of fresh primaries.