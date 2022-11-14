Just In: Court Nullifies Akwa Ibom APC Guber Primary, Orders Fresh Poll

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

The Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday nullified the All Progressives Congress governorship primary conducted on May 26, 2022.

Advertisement

The court ordered that a fresh governorship primary be conducted within 14 days.

In a judgement delivered by the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, the governorship candidate of the party, Akanimo Udofia, was disqualified from participating in the fresh primary.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Plateau Fixes Portholes Ahead Of Buhari, Tinubu’s Arrival For APC campaign Kick-Off

Opinion & Interviews

Nation Building: The Asiwaju Example

Advertisement

The court held that Udofia was not a member of the APC in the state.

Consequently, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise him (Akan Udofia) nor accept him as candidate according to section 77 sub-section 3 of the Electoral Act.

THE WHISTLER reports that two different Federal High Court had nullified the APC governorship primaries in both Rivers and Adamawa States without ordering for fresh primaries.

It also nullified all primary elections conducted in Rivers State without the option of fresh primaries.

You might also like

Plateau Fixes Portholes Ahead Of Buhari, Tinubu’s Arrival For APC campaign Kick-Off

Tinubu To Attend Only Town Hall Meetings, Not Campaign Rallies – PCC Member

BREAKING: Court Sacks Emenike, Declares Uche Ogah APC Governorship Candidate In Abia

U.S. Drug Case: ‘Deal With It’ – Worried Tinubu Directs Media Team

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.