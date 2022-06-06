JUST IN: Court Of Appeal Bars Statutory Delegates From Voting At APC Presidential Primaries

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, has temporarily barred statutory delegates, including lawmakers from voting at the presidential convention of the All Progressive Congress.

The appellate court granted an order of interim injunction restraining parties from applying the judgment of the Federal High Court, Kano Division, which held that “Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act cannot be interpreted to have excluded statutory delegates from voting at the convention, congress or meeting by virtue of Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 20(iv)(c) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Constitution, which allow Statutory Delegation to vote at convention, congress or meeting.”

Hon. Justice A. M. Liman of the trial court gave lawmakers leave to participate in the APC primary in a suit filed by Masijde El-Jibrin Gogowa, Habibu Sani and Bilyaminu Shinkafi; against the Senate President, APC National Chairman, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the appellate court having being notified of a motion on notice against the lower’s court judgment, ordered parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the stay of execution application.

The matter was adjourned to June 9 for hearing while processes were ordered to be served on parties by substituted means.