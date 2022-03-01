JUST IN: Court Orders Russia To Stop Attacks On Civilians In Ukraine

The European Court of Human Rights, Strasbourg, France on Tuesday ordered the Russian military in Ukraine to refrain from attacking civilian population and properties in the country.

The court verdict was contained in a press release issued by the Registrar of the Court on Tuesday.

Recall that Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday citing “neo-Nazi” leadership style in the country.

But the Ukrainian side has defended itself and quickly lodged an application seeking “urgent interim measures” on Russia, accusing it of “massive human rights violations”.

The application was perused by the President of the court, Róbert Ragnar Spanó.

The jurist had observed civilian casualities in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

“Today, the European Court of Human Rights has decided to indicate to the Government of Russia to refrain from military attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including residential premises, emergency vehicles and other specially protected civilian objects such as schools and hospitals, and

to ensure immediately the safety of the medical establishments, personnel and emergency vehicles within the territory under attack or siege by Russian troops,” the judge ruled.

According to Rule 39 of the Rules of the Court, it has powers to indicate interim measures to any State Party (nation) to the council of Europe of which the Russian Federation is part of.

Whether Russia will comply or not is uncertain following reactions and counter reactions by the European countries and the West.