JUST IN: Court Rules APC Has No Guber Candidate In Adamawa

The Federal High Court sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, has nullified the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, thereby denying the party from fielding a candidate in the governorship election in the state.

The Court also declared that the party has no governorship candidate in the state in a judgment delivered on Friday by Justice Abdulaaziz Anka.

THE WHISTLER reports that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu had approached the court on June 9, seeking the disqualification of Aishatu Ahmed Binani, who the APC had declared the winner of the May 26 primary.

Binani was reported by the APC to have defeated five other challengers, that included Ribadu. But the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, approached the Court in a suit marked FHC/YL/CS/12/2022 seeking the declaration of Binani as invalid and unlawful.

In his ruling, Justice Anka agreed with the plaintiff that the result of the primary was illegal but refused the plea for a fresh primary, holding that the APC, by the court judgment, had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

Anka held that the primary did not comply with the 2022 Electoral Act, contravening Section 85 of the Act because there was “manifest overvoting,” the constitution, and the APC guidelines.

“My findings are that there’s non-compliance to the Electoral Act, as well as party guidelines and the constitution because there was manifest overvoting, which has been proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The first defendant (APC) cannot field a candidate for the 2023 general elections; the primary election is invalid, and the court therefore sees the return of Aishatu Ahmed Binani as unlawful. The plea for fresh elections is hereby refused.”

The court advised the party to use the 30-day window available to them to appeal its ruling if they feel dissatisfied.