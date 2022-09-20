JUST IN: Court Sacks Bwacha As APC Governorship Candidate, Orders Fresh Primary

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State, has sacked Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election.

Bwacha, a sitting senator, had decamped to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a few weeks after emerging the Senate Majority Leader.

But owing to illegalities that surrounded the primary process, David Kente approached the court for what he called justice.

Ruling on the suit on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, declared the process null and void and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state within 14 days.

He also ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC.

He further directed INEC to stop recognising Bwacha as a candidate immediately.

More detail to follow…

