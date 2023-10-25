JUST IN: Court Sacks Pastor Ghandi Olaoye As Soun Of Ogbomoso

Barely two months after Oba Ghandi Olaoye was enthroned as the new Soun of Ogbomoso, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso has sacked the monarch over alleged illegal selection process.

Prior to Oba Olaoye’s inauguration on September 8th 2023, the court had restrained the Oyo State Government from swearing in the monarch after one of the contestants for the throne, Kabir Laoye, filed a suit before the court.

In the suit, Laoye held that Oba Olaoye was not eligible for the throne, adding that the process through which he was selected was flawed.

While delivering the judgement, Justice K. A. Adedokun faulted the selection process and ordered a fresh election of a new king for the ancient town of Ogbomoso.

Oba Olaoye was a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) before ascending the throne.

