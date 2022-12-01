JUST IN: Court Sentences Akwa Ibom Senator To 42 Years For Corruption

A landmark verdict was on Thursday handed down in Akwa Ibom State as a federal high court in the state sentenced Senator Bassey Albert to 42 years in prison for corruption.

Albert, who represents Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District in the senate, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), when he won the election before defecting to the Young Progressives Party (YPP), in July, 2022, where he emerged as its governorship candidate.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the senator in 2019, on a six-count charge of allegedly taking possession of six vehicles worth N204 million when he was finance commissioner in the state.

The anti-graft agency accused him of collecting one of the vehicles from Jide Omokore, an associate of Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum.

Alison-Madueke, who fled the country since the PDP lost the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress in 2015 has also seen her properties confiscated and attempts by the EFCC to bring her to justice in Nigeria for alleged acts of corruption have failed.

But several of her allies have come under scrutiny with many facing fraud-related charges and prosecution in court.

According to the EFCC, Omokore reportedly had dealings with the state when he offered Bassey the vehicle.

While delivering the judgment on Thursday, the presiding judge, Agatha Okeke, found the senator guilty of all the offences preferred against him.

He was subsequently sent to Ikot Ekpene prison to serve his jail term.