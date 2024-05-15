JUST IN: Court Upholds Emefiele’s Travel Ban, Grants Him N300m Bail In Fresh Case

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama has granted former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, a N300 million bail following his arraignment on charges related to the unauthorised printing of new naira notes.

Justice Maryann Anenih, while granting the bail on Wednesday, imposed additional conditions for Emefiele’s release.

Emefiele, who is facing a four-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had been accused of authorized the printing of Naira notes worth N124.86 billion without securing the necessary approval from the National Assembly.

This new charge comes after Emefiele was previously arraigned in April by the EFCC at the Lagos High Court on a 26-count charge of abuse of office, to which he pleaded not guilty.

As part of the bail conditions, Emefiele must produce two sureties, each possessing a titled property within the Maitama area of Abuja.

Additionally, he is required to deposit his travel documents with the court and is prohibited from traveling outside the country without prior court permission.

Justice Anenih adopted the conditions from a similar bail previously granted to Emefiele by Justice Hamza Muazu of another FCT High Court, where Emefiele is facing a separate criminal case.

The judge stated that certified true copies (CTCs) of the documents submitted for the earlier bail granted by Justice Muazu would be acceptable.

The court has adjourned the commencement of trial to May 28.