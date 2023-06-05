JUST IN: Cross River Gov Appoints NUJ’s Emmanuel Ogbeche As Chief Press Secretary

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has made key appointments, including the Secretary to the Government, Chief of Staff, and several media aides.

Advertisement

Governor Otu appointed Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh as Secretary to the State Government while Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar was named Chief of Staff.

The governor also appointed the current Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, as Chief Press Secretary.

Additionally, retired Major Gen. Okpi Ubi Obono was named as Senior Special Adviser on Security (State Security Adviser) while retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) John Abang, takes up the position of Special Adviser on (Central).

Mr Achu Ben Olayi and retired Commander Patrick Odiong will serve as Special Advisers on Security for North and South zones, respectively.

Governor Otu also appointed an Acting State Chief Protocol in the person of Mr Sylvester Otu Abang.

Advertisement

The Permanent Secretary for General Administration in the SGF’s office, Dr. Innocent Eteng, said the governor approved the appointments on Monday.

The newly appointed officials are expected to assume their respective roles immediately as residents of the state eagerly anticipate the impact of their appointments.