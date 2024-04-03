JUST IN: Customs Revenue Surge By 122.35%, Generate N1.3trn In Q1 2024

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that it generated over N1,347,675,608,972.75 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The Comptroller General, NCS, Adeniyi Adewale disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Adewale disclosed that the collection for the Q1 represented a 122.35 per cent when compared on a year-to-year basis with the Q1 of 2023, where a total of N606,119,135,146 was generated.

“When we do a month-by month analysis, it further illustrates an impressive growth trajectory.

“In January 2024, revenue collection surged by 95.6 per cent when compared with what was recorded in January 2023,” CG Adewaye said.

He further noted that the collection, when related to the Federal Government annual target of N5.07trn, the monthly target translates to N423bn.

Advertisement

The achievement according to Adewale showed a monthly average revenue growth by 6.2 per cent, over the set monthly target and cumulative revenue collection of 18.6 per cent equivalent to N78,675,608,972.75 over and above the target of N1.2trn for the Q1.

Details later…