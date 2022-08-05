JUST IN: Dangote Drops To 72nd Richest Man As Networth Decline By $300m

Billionaire owner of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote’s rating has dropped to 72nd in the world.

He is among the biggest wealth losers in the last 23 days, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Friday, analysed by THE WHISTLER.

The Kano born businessman was valued $20.2bn and 63rd in the world, according to the rating on July 13, 2022.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

Africa’s richest man is now worth $19.9bn. But compared to August 5, 2021, his wealth rose $791m.

South Africa’s Johann Rupert & family lost $1.93bn in one year to be valued at $10.0bn making him the 192nd richest man in the world and second in Africa.

Nicky Oppenheimer, a South African billionaire occupied the 258th rank with $8.15bn fortune and third in the continent, while Natie Kirsh, another South African mogul, with $8.01bn is ranked 265th in the world and fourth in Africa.

Nassef Sawiris, Egyptian business mogul is the fifth richest in the continent and 314th in the world. His fortune was estimated at $7bn.

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index excluded Abdulsalmad Rabiu, the owner of BUA Group, a diversified maker of cement, sugar and foods from the list comprising 500 billionaires.

It suggests that the billionaire whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at $6.7bn in April, 2022, is now worth less than $4.9bn.

Meanwhile, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was estimated to be worth $268bn.