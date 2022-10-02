JUST IN: Daniella, Chichi, Adekunle Lose N100m BBNaija Grand Prize

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Daniella, Chichi, and Adekunle have lost out of the N100 million grand prize after being evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show during the grand finale on Sunday.

Their eviction was announced by the Host of the reality TV programme, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Organizers of the show had on Friday night evicted Chizzy and Rachel who are Big Brother’s special agents in the house known as ‘Riders’, leaving six housemates to slug it out in the finale.

Daniella during her last diary session today told Biggie that the possibility of her winning was 50%.

Chichi, on her part, was grateful for making it this far in the game, telling Biggie that winning would be a bonus.

The excited housemate stated that she made a family from the house when Big Brother asked if she made friends in the show.

During his diary session, Adekule couldn’t give a rating on his chances of winning. He, however, admitted that he was not confident about winning, especially after the eviction of two more housemates recently.