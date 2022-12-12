JUST IN: Dashed Hopes For Train Passengers As Poor Server Aborts Trip
Train Passengers scheduled for the 9:45 am flight on Monday will either return home or resort to road transportation after a poor network halted the ticketing process.
THE WHISTLER monitored the ticketing process on Monday at the Idu Train Station, after the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Regional Manager, Paschal Nnoli told this paper train services would be rescheduled forward by 30mins.
At the ticketing office, our correspondent sighted more passengers with minors, although the turnout was poor.
Some of the passengers, scheduled for 9:45 am, who couldn’t get a ticket to Kaduna told THE WHISTLER they had arrived earlier for the process but the intermittent failure of the server left them with no choice but to take the road.
A passenger with six other minors had arrived by 8:45 am, but could not get on the train.
She said, “I was here around 8:45 am, and I was here to get the ticket, me and my children. They just said they should stop selling tickets by 9 am and I don’t know why. I have six minors with me, and we can’t for the 3 pm train so we are going by road”.
Another male passenger who booked his ticket on the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Application was sighted confronting officials of the IDU Train Station while holding his luggage.
This paper learnt that he and his brother had arrived at the Idu train station at 7 am.
He said, “How can one buy tickets for N10,000 and then you tell him to buy another ticket? We were told that the machine scanner was not working, and we could not scan our ticket, and now we have missed our trip.”
Meanwhile, this paper learnt that the VIP tickets have increased by about N1,000, taking the price to N6500 at the ticket stand, and a regular ticket is sold at N3600 as of December 12.
Details later…