JUST IN: Defence Chief Irabor Challenges ‘Any Soldier’ To Prove Allegation Of Mass Abortion Of Boko Haram Babies

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has promised to grant immunity to soldiers who can substantiate the claim by Reuters that military operatives aborted over 10,000 babies of Boko Haram victims in North East.

He gave the assurance when he appeared before the special independent investigative panel on human rights violations in counter insurgency operations in the north east (SIIP-NE) in Abuja, on Friday.

Irabor said prior to his promotion to the rank of CDS, he was involved in military operations against insurgency in the north and he never saw any of such incident.

He described the report as a surprise and rude shock to him.

Asked to respond to whether the military, according Reuters, had a policy of aborting affected babies so as to block the rebirth of Boko Haram fighters, he said they are strange allusions.

“Internal security operations is against criminals and protection of civilians,” he said.

He was informed that the Reuters report included testimonies from four soliders.

The general vowed to give immunity to those four soldiers, urging the panel to ask Reuters to bring those four soldiers to testify before the panel.

But he denied the report, insisting it never happened.

Irabor added that the Red Cross Society is mostly present in most medical facilities around the war zones.