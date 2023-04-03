JUST IN: Delta APC Expels Omo-Agege For ‘Cultism, Fraud’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…They Are Impostors, Deputy Senate President Reacts

Advertisement

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled Ovie Omo-Agege, its governorship candidate in the just concluded governorship election in the state, for allegedly engaging in cultism and financial fraud.

The move followed a series of accusations and petitions which Delta APC said Omo-Agege, who is also the Deputy Senate President, refused to address despite repeated calls for him to defend himself.

According to letters from the state chapter and the Delta Central Senatorial district, Omo-Agege was accused of cornering funds meant for prosecution of elections from the national headquarters of the APC, fraternising with cult groups, creating a parallel party in the state and general anti-party activities.

The letter from the State chapter of the party dated 31 March titled RESOLUTION AND ADOPTION OF THE EXPULSION OF SENATOR AUGUSTINE OMO-AGEGE AS A MEMBER OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS DELTA STATE, read in part, “The State Executive Committee (SEC) of all Progressive Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31st March, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba, after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the Party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government Chapter dated 20th March, 2023 and accordance to the provision of Article 21.2 (I)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended) we unanimously Resolved and Adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the Party.

“Consequently Senator Ovie Omo Agege HEREBY stands expelled as a member of the party with IMMEDIATE EFFECT for various offences committed and acts of anti party activities and gross misconduct that has brought shame and ridicule to the image of the party in the state which affected the party in the just concluded elections.”

Advertisement

The letter was signed by 25 members with one Illebor Isaac as State Chairman, Benjamin Imonivosey as State Deputy Chairman, Inana Michael as State Secretary, and Ikenga Emeka Edger as State Deputy Secretary, and 21 other party members.

The state chapter acted on a communique issued by APC members in Omo-Agege’s Delta Central Senatorial District, which read in part, “We Are In Receipt Of Omo-Agege Expulsion From His Ward

“When Omo-Agege was expelled, he didn’t appeal it seven days after. The Local Government has to approve the expulsion, and forwarded it to the state.

“We are calling on the National leadership of the party to approve Omo-Agege expulsion immediately without delay.

“This development shouldn’t in any way affect members of the party. they should go about their normal business, as the call is for the benefit of the state party.

Advertisement

“Omo-Agege offences include; He greedily hijacked the party from the ward to the state and personally appoints the Publicity Secretary without consultation from anybody in the state.

“All the funds sent to the state during the presidential, Senate and governorship, he quarantined the money and never consulted with anybody. The money was not used for the purpose it was meant for.

“Omo-Agege entered an unholy alliance with the Labour Party during the presidential election with the understanding that they will vote for him during the governorship. This action, which we found distasteful, affected the party chances in the state.

“His alleged link with Igbe confraternity we noticed angered the Church. Because Igbe confraternity was campaigning for him, the Church stopped campaigning for him. This development affected APC chances in Delta state.

“His attitude was another factor that angered the Delta APC. All projects coming from the federal were sited in his Senatorial District, Delta Central and other districts never benefitted,” the communique said.

They also accused that, “Another issue that affected APC chances was the Maze issue, which the people in the state were not comfortable with. This is also one of the reasons the state didn’t vote for him.

Advertisement

“He led the party in Delta North and the entire state into disrepute. opprobrium, and hate, resulting in the abysmal performance of the APC in the Governorship of February 18, 2023.and boasted that Delta North will never get anything from the state if he becomes the governor.

“He created animosity among the ethnic groups, a development that caused disaffection and disunity among members of APC family in the state,” they stated.

The letter was signed by Sir Oruafe Michael, Vice Chairman, Delta Central.

But in a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to DSP, Sunday Areh declared them impostors who “are not members of the party.”

He said some of those who signed the expulsion letter have been expelled from the party, adding that the expulsion, “is the shenanigans of some unruly members of the party.

“There’s only one chairman of the party in Delta State. His name is Elder Omoni Sobotie. If there’s any change; any action the party is taking it should be the chairman.

“Has the chairman been suspended? The chairman of on seat. This is the shenanigans of some former party members in Delta State,” he said.

Recall the State chapter of the party has been embroiled in crisis which led to the expulsion of one of its top members, Cairo Ojougboh on 27 March.

A letter signed by the chairman, Ika South local government chapter of the APC, Hilary Ifada Ibude, had announced that, “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress Ika South local government chapter, I, Hon. Hilary Ifada Ibude, APC chairman, based on the petition before me and the various recommendations from different levels of the party on the anti-party activities orchestrated by Hon Cairo Ojuogboh.

“I hereby officially announce and approve the expulsion of Hon. Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, from the AP with immediate effect,” Ibude announced.

Calls made to Ima Niboro, spokesman to Omo-Agege on Political Matter, returned unanswered.

However, Adeh said official response from the Delta State chapter of the party was being expected but was yet to be received as at the time of filing this report.