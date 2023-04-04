JUST IN: Donald Trump Arrested, To Be Arraigned For ‘Criminal Offence’

Former United States President, Donald Trump, is under arrest by the police and will soon be arraigned before a New York court in view of his criminal indictment by a New York grand jury.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, had accused him of making a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Although hush money payment is not an offense under US laws, the prosecutors are accusing Trump of criminal offence, insisting his business records were falsified through the payment.

Trump had strongly denied the allegations, describing it as “political persecution.”

While heading to the police office, Trump reacted via his Truth Social media platform.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he stated.