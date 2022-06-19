JUST IN: Don’t Vote Parties With ‘Political Structures’ In 2023, Popular Pastor Tells Nigerians

The senior pastor of the Family Worship Centre, Sarah Omakwu, has urged Nigerians to vote “that candidate that they say doesn’t have structure” in the 2023 presidential election as the major political parties have failed them.

According to Omakwu, the major political parties that have governed the country since 1999 when the country switched to civilian rule have failed to provide the citizens with basic amenities.

She said in a video posted on her official Facebook page: “Therefore, you are going to get your PVC, and we are going to waste our votes.

“That candidate that they say doesn’t have structure; structure has not helped us.

“Structure has taken away power from us, structure does not have electricity, structure is killing people, structure has left us jobless, structure has killed us; so, we will be structureless and we shall waste our votes.

“Where ever there is (political party) structure, don’t vote.”

Omakwu also faulted the ruling All Progressive Congress and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party for fielding Muslim presidential candidates to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“If the country is not afraid to do Muslim Muslim in both the parties, we should not be afraid to vote one vote.

“If they are not afraid to make PDP Muslim, APC Muslim, let us not be afraid to say we are Christians. It’s a total disrespect of and disregard for Christians. And we will not take it.

“The body of Christ, when I mean the body of Christ, I mean, Cherubim and Seraphim, Celestial Church of Christ, anybody that names the name of Jesus Christ, Catholic , Baptist, Pentecostal, Penterascal , Pentyanything, all of us, we shall cast structureless votes, we shall waste our votes,” she said.

Omakwu further urged foremost religious leaders in Nigeria to unanimously direct Christians on who to vote for at the polls.

“My prayer is that God will raise up for us, a voice like there was Benson Idahosa; that one of these fathers will speak in this 2023 elections and direct the church to cast one vote in one place.

“For the first time, the church will vote one vote!” She said.