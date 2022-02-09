JUST IN: DPO Killed In Gun Duel With Bandits In Katsina

Terrorists have reportedly killed a Divisional Police Officer in the Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the officer identified as DSP A. A. Rano, led a team of policemen and soldiers to repel an attack at the Magama-Jibia border town located between Nigeria and Niger republic.

The team of security personnel subsequently engaged the assailants in a gun battle which led to the death of the senior officer and the injury of a soldier.

The state’s police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in a WhatsApp status: “Allah ya gafarta maka DSP A.A Rano, DPO Jibia. May Almighty Allah forgive all your shortcomings and answer your shahadat”.

But there has been no official statement from the command.

The incident came barely 24 hours after terrorists attacked three communities within two days at the Bakori and Funtua LGAs of the state. No fewer than 13 people were abducted.