Just In: Drama In Tokyo As D’Tigress Lose To USA In First Olympic Appearance Since 2004

D’Tigress have dramatically lost their first Olympics match to the USA Women basketball team at the Saitama Super Arena, Japan on Tuesday.

The Nigerian team are making first their first appearance since 2004.

But they started off with 81-72 loss against the USA team which are the world’s number one.

The USA women are the Olympic champions and have secured their 50th consecutive Olympic win after narrowly escaping the rage of the Nigerian women team.

The US team lost their last Olympic game during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, making them the favourites to win the duel.

D’Tigress had earlier lost to the US team 93-62 in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

But this time they managed to narrow the margin by 9 points.

The match kicked off in favour of D’Tigress as they ended the first quarter with a 20-17 lead.

The D’Tigress showed high tenacity and forced the USA team to defend.

But by the second quarter, the US team took charge of the game leading 23-0 at some point. They continued their attack throughout the game.

The D’Tigress responding to the loss Tweeted, “We’re proud of D’Tigress! Played the No. 1 team in the world and made it tough for them. They never quit.”

The USA team may be highly impressive but they are not immune to defeat as they have lost back-to-back matches against a group of WNBA All-Stars and the Australian national team in Las Vegas.

The defeat is not the end of the road for D’Tigress as they have a fixture against France and Japan.

Analyst believe the Nigerian female basketball team have high chances of defeating both teams.