JUST IN: DSS Disobeys Court Order On Sunday Igboho’s Aides As Judge Warns Against Contempt

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has cautioned the Department of States Services (DSS) against disobeying its orders involving the arrest and detention of 12 aides and supporters of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The Court had on July 23 ordered the DSS to produce them today (July 29).

The Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, is a respondent in the suit.

Recall that the DSS had raided Igboho’s residence in Ibadan on July 1, during which its operatives arrested 12 of his aides.

But on Thursday, the arrested persons were absent in court in defiance of the court order.

Counsel to the applicants, O. Pelumi, told the trial judge, Obiora Egwatu, that the DSS’s failure to produce them in court was a violation of court process.

“My lord, you granted an order for DSS to produce the applicants and to show cause why they were being detained.

“We are ready for the case but we are surprised that the applicants are not in court..,” he said.

But the respondents’ counsel, I. Awo explained that the DSS could not produce the suspects due to another order it has to detain them for a period of time.

He also added that those arrested at Igboho’s house were undergoing investigation.

“My lord, indeed we received the order of your lordship on July 23…my lord, it is not our intention to disobey this court but the circumstances of this case is that the respondents feel there are some facts that need to be brought to the knowledge of your lordship.

“We did file an affidavit on July 27 where we detailed the circumstances upon which the applicants were arrested,” he added.

He also said that the most of the names of the applicants as reported by their lawyer was different from the persons in the DSS custody.

“Some of the applicants are not even in our custody…. we presume that the operation carried out by the DSS on July 1 is what they are referring to,” he said.

But Pelumi objected, adding that the DSS had to first produce those arrested in court before coming up with any argument.

He further admitted that there were spelling errors in the applicants’ names and that their parents also confirmed that their wards were with the DSS.

“My lord, it is an affront on the authority of the court and cannot be justified. The purported court order by the respondents is not a certified true copy.

“We pray the court to admit the applicant on bail unconditionally so that the world will know that this court has inherent powers to protect the liberty of the applicants.

“The fact that the applicants are granted bail does not affect the case.

“The respondents are only interested in Chief Sunday Igboho…the applicants were unfortunate to be at his residence on the day the DSS raided his house,” he added.

Responding , the judge told the DSS to, “Bring them to court …it will be on everyone’s interest so that you will not be seen to be in contempt of court.”

Justice Egwatu further adjourned the case to August 2, ordering the DSS to produce the applicants.

He also directed the DSS to allow their lawyers to see them before the next adjourned date.

He told the lawyer that the administrative hierarchy of DSS was subject to the court.

” An order is made directing the respondents to enable the applicant see his clients

“This case is adjourned to August 2 for the Respondents to produce the applicants,” he said.