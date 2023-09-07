UPDATED: DSS Not Police Opened Fire In Garki Market — FCT Spokesperson

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has refuted claims that its operatives opened fire on a yet-to-be-identified lady at the Garki market, Abuja.

The Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh disclosed this to THE WHISTLER on Thursday in a phone conversation.

Adeh was responding to an inquiry following an emerging video of the incident on the internet. The video showed traders scampering for safety after a loud sound of gunshot was heard.

The background voice of a lady who captured the video said, “Just look at what is happening…They shot that girl… See her, she is bleeding. Is that blood on her face… innocent person…,” she said as she captured the lady allegedly shot and escorted by two men to get help.

She continued, “How can you shoot in the market?” she asked as she captured traders running after a dark SUV leaving the scene of the incident.

From the video, THE WHISTLER observed a police Hilux and a police operative welding a weapon, wearing camouflage.

When contacted, the FCT police spokesperson said, “It is the DSS, the police were not involved”.

Although circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear as of press time, sources said DSS operatives had come to make an arrest following a dispute that ensued between a client and a vendor when the situation escalated.

She further shared a terse statement to THE WHISTLER that read, “OUTBURST BETWEEN DSS AND TAILOR: there was an outburst in Garki international market today being 09/08/2023 at about 1545hrs between some DSS personnel and some fashion designers”.

Confirming the police account, the DSS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya titled, ‘DSS Investigates Garki Market, Abuja, Incidents Involving Its Staff’, said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja.

“Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter.

“The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out a proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public”.