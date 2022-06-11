JUST IN: Ebonyi University Named After Governor Umahi For ‘Exemplary Leadership’

King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi state has been named after the governor of the state, David Umahi.

The change of name was endorsed by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

Umahi is among the presidential aspirants who lost the All Progressive Congress presidential ticket to Bola Tinubu but eventually secured the one for the senatorial race.

On Saturday, the government’s Facebook page announced that the university will now be known as “David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences.”

The Governor attended the maiden edition of the matriculation ceremony of “the newly approved David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu on Saturday, June 11, 2022.”

As contained on the university’s website, the lawmakers chose to immortalize the sitting governor for his excellent leadership in the state.

“The name of the University is David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State Nigeria. The University was named after the Governor of Ebonyi State by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, in recognition of the Governor’s unprecedented infrastructural development of the State and for exemplary leadership,” the university’s website read.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state on May 5 where he commissioned the university among other projects.

Later, Umahi requested Buhari to take over the university and upgrade it to a federal one.

According to a statement by Buhari’s aide on May 6 , Femi Adesina, “The President told the people of Ebonyi that the process for the change of ownership of the university is on and will be concluded soon.’’