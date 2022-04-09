Just In: EFCC Challenges Court Order To Release Obiano’s Passport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has kicked against an interim order granting the former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano leave to travel abroad.

The order was made ex parte by the Awka Division of the Federal High Court and presided over by Justice Hyeladzira A. Nganjiwa.

In a series of tweets by the anti-graft agency on Thursday, the judge had granted Obiano the opportunity to travel to the United States of America to attend his medical appointment, on the grounds of denial of a fair hearing.

Obiano is being investigated by the EFCC for alleged corruption and money laundering during his tenure as Anambra State governor from 2014 to 2022.

He was arrested on March 17, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos as he attempted to leave the country, hours after handing over to his successor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.