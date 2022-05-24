JUST IN: EFCC Finally Arrests Senator Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has finally arrested a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

THE WHISTLER had reported that operatives of the anti-graft agency had laid siege to Okorocha’s house since the early hour of Tuesday in the bid to have him arrested.

The EFCC defended its action by saying the former governor had ignored several invitations to its office to answer questions concerning corruption allegations levelled against him, prompting the siege.

After barricading his Maitama residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Security operatives, who accompanied the EFCC officers, shot sporadically to disperse a crowd of supporters who had come to show solidarity for the embattled former governor and succeeded in the arrest in the evening.

