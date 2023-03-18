JUST IN: EFCC Intercepts Bales Of Fabric For Vote Buying In Sokoto

Some parts of the election monitoring team deployed by the Economic and Financial Commission to monitor the ongoing governorship and state houses of assembly election have intercepted bales of fabric meant for voter inducement.

According to the Commission, about 35 bales of fabric allegedly belonging to a principal officer of the Sokoto State House of Assembly were intercepted by the EFCC team deployed to Sokoto.

The items have been moved to the Sokoto Zonal Command of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation, EFCC said.

Other arrests were also carried out on persons suspected to be involved in vote-buying in other states.

In Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi state, the EFCC team arrested a suspect with a vehicle fully loaded with fabrics and other items suspected to be for vote-buying.

The Commission noted that the suspect was handed to the Police Area Command at Argungu for safe keeping, alongside the vehicle and the items, while the team proceeded with election duties.

Also, in Kaduna, a suspect allegedly involved in vote buying was arrested at School Road, Unguwan Rimi Kaduna.

According to EFCC, the suspect initially resisted arrest, but is now in custody, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The election monitoring Tẹam led by ACE II Esmond Garba, in Kaduna, have arrested one Buhari Muhammed in PU 002 Dogara Yaro Dagari area.

The suspect was arrested with Voter Coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party.

Meanwhile, the team around LEA Kabala Doki, Kaduna led by CSE Wakilu Omokide also arrested two individuals suspected of vote buying.

“Upon their arrest, a total sum of N67, 500, a list containing names of voters with their PVC numbers and their bank account details amongst others, were recovered from them.

“The vigilance of the monitoring teams also paid off in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where two ladies and six men were arrested at different locations (Moscow Road, Elekahia Township and Mile 2) for alleged involvement in voter inducement. The suspects were arrested with A4 papers that had names, telephone and account numbers of persons suspected to be voters. The suspects have volunteered statements to the Commission,” noted the Commission.