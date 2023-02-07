JUST IN: EFCC Loses As Court Clears Businessman Of Alleged $1.6b Oil Fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged a money laundering and procurement fraud case against Olajide Omokore, his company, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, Victor Briggs ( former managing director, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, and Abiye Membere.

The matter was instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The antigraft agency had arraigned the defendants on amended fifteen-count charge, bordering on alleged money laundering and procurement fraud involving Omokore’s firm.

He was accused of perpetuating the fraud in respect of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with relevant oil companies to the tune of $1.6billion.

The EFCC accused Omokore, of allegedly purchasing houses for a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani-Alison-Madueke, and cars for some staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and politicians.

The defendant however denied all the allegations, saying that the business deals he had with federal government agencies was legal and never a contravention of relevant laws.

Passing his judgement on Tuesday, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba agreed with the first defendant counsel that the agreement was duly signed by relevant authorities and not a contravention of the relevant money laundering laws.

As such, he discharged and acquitted Omokore and his company of all the allegations.

However, for the fourth and fifth defendants in the case, Briggs and Membele, the judge held that there was evidence that while serving as public officials, they collected exotic cars from the first defendant contrary to Section 98 of the penal code.

During cross examination, Omokore had testified before the court that he gave a car gift to the Membere, for being his long-term friend.

Omokore however, denied that the gift had nothing to do with the Strategic Alliance Agreement, SAA, entered between his company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, but a gift from him.

But Justice Dimgba held that the fourth and fifth defendants stands convicted for the act, adjourning their sentencing till Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgement, EFCC’s lawyer, Leke Atolagbe said the Commission still believes that the first defendant unjustly enriched himself and his allies through the crude oil lifted at the time.

“But the court was of the opinion that this was not money laundering, but we do not agree with the decision of the court, he said, adding the EFCC may appeal the judgement.