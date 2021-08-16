JUST IN: EFCC’s Lawyer Who Prosecuted Maina, Others Sworn-in As FCT Shariah Court Judge

…CJN Swears-in Baba-Yusuf As FCT Acting CJ

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, has sworn-in Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, while five judicial officers were appointed to the position of Kadis (judge) of the Shariah Court of Appeal, FCT.

The event took place at the Supreme Court on Monday.

The new Kadis are Mohamed Salisu Abubakar, Lawal Sule Abdulahi, Bashiru, D. and two others.

Former FCT Chief Judge Salisu Garba also took his oath of allegiance as the administrator of the National Judicial Institute, having voluntarily resigned.

Recall that M.S Abubakar is the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing prosecution of the embattled former boss of the Pension Reform Task team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for alleged money laundering.

Recall that after calling his prosecution witnesses, he had on July 16 prayed the court to close Maina’s defence (due to his absence) and proceed to adoption of addresses, after which judgement would be delivered.

The Federal High court sitting in Abuja had granted his prayers and fixed October 4 for adoption of written addresses.

Speaking to the newly promoted judicial officers at the court on Monday, Tanko Muhammad urged them to be guided by the laws of the land all through their tenures as head of the FCT Judiciary and Kadis of the FCT Sharia Court of Appeal.

“I wish to let you know that the exercise that has just taken place should not, in anyway, be taken for granted or simply tagged as one of those usual ceremonies merely undertaken to comply with established procedures and obligations. It is a pledge that you have just made to the Almighty God.

“You must endeavor to be impartial, fair to all, and apply justice and equity in all your undertakings. The times that we are in, are quite perilous…” he said.