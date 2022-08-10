JUST IN: Ehizogie Iyeomoan, 2 Other Undergraduates Emerge Winners Of EFCC Essay Competition

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Three undergraduates, Ehizogie Iyeomoan and 2 others were on Wednesday celebrated by the management of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as winners of the EFCC Essay competition.

This follows the successful completion of the #EFCCChallenge Essay Competition themed: How to Fight Economic and Financial Crimes to Make Nigeria Great.

The competition began in 2021.

Ehizogie Iyeomoan emerged the First Prize Winner, Omotoso Abiola Sodiq came second, while Zeenat Magaji emerged the third best.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who rained encomiums on the winners, admonished other youths to tow similar path to make Nigeria great.

In his words: “We encourage you to not only serve as role models but change agents by shunning all acts of corruption and economic crimes.

“It is no use lamenting that things are not right with our country. We are inviting you to invite others to lend a hand in helping us build a society.”

While assuring that the Commission will look into the suggestions as contained in the winning essays, he advised the winners to be good ambassadors of the EFCC.

He also promised that though they (the winners) are at various levels of their university education, the Commission shall offer them automatic employment once they are through with their education.

The five eminent Nigerians from the academia and the media who were carefully selected to screen and assess the over five thousand entries submitted are Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Dean, Faculty of Mass Communication, Baze University, Abuja; Dr. Amina Salihu, Senior Programme Officer, MacArthur Foundation, Abuja and Dr. Chido Onumah, Coordinator, African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) Abuja.

Others are; Mrs. Maupe-Ogun-Yusuf, Editor, Channels TV, Abuja and Mr. Ade Adesomoju, Head, Anti-corruption, Human Rights & Judiciary Desk, Premium Times.