Just In: Emefiele Not In Our Custody – DSS

By Nneoma Benson
The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied that the suspended Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is in its custody.

The DSS disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.

Recall that the Governor of the apex bank was suspended on Friday evening by President Bola Tinubu over an ongoing investigation of his office.

Shortly after his suspension, Emefiele was reported to have been arrested by operatives of the DSS.

However, the DSS did not deny Emefiele’s arrest, but noted in a tweet on Saturday morning: “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS”.

