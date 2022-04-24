JUST IN: Emmanuel Macron Secures Second Term As France President, EU Reacts

France incumbent president Emmanuel Macron has won the presidential runoff election on Sunday to secure a second term in office.

France 24 reports that he won with 58.2% of the votes while his main challenger, Marine Le Pen, secured 41.8% votes.

The duo emerged as top contenders, with less than 50% votes, when the first ballot was cast on April 11.

Reacting to the development, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told Macron that European countries would be counting on his leadership for the next five years.

“Warm congratulations dear @EmmanuelMacron.

“In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union. We can count on the #France 5 more years,” Michel tweeted.