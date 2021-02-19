JUST IN: #EndSARS: Two Victims Of Police Brutality Receive N20m From Lagos Panel

59 SHARES Share Tweet

Two victims of police brutality were awarded N10 million each by the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, on Friday.

The names of the two petitioners are Kudirat Obayomi and Hannah Olugbodi.

The cost was awarded in their favour following the panel’s establishment of human right abuses by operative of the police.

Recall that the federal government had directed state governors to set up the panels following the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in the country.