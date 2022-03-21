JUST IN: FAAN Alerts Passengers Of Heavy Security Presence As Buhari Commissions New Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal

President Muhammad will commission the newly constructed terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Tuesday, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has said.

The new terminal is among the terminals in which Nigeria secured a $500m loan from China Exim Bank at 2.5 per cent interest rate for the construction.

Other terminals covered in the $500m loan from China were the construction of four international airport terminals in Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt.

FAAN revealed the development on Monday while informing airport users of heavy security presence at the Lagos airport.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs at FAAN, said the new terminal to be commissioned is expected to generate about 3,000 direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport.

She said, “The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed and commissioned already, while those of Kano have been completed and will soon be commissioned.

“The new Lagos International terminal, which will be commissioned by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum. It is built on a land mass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters.”

While announcing the development on FAAN official Twitter, the authority notified the public of the need to arrive at the airport earlier than expected due to security presence.

“All travellers and airport users are advised to get to the airport earlier than usual, due to heightened security and logistics arrangements on ground,” FAAN added.